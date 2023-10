From outdoor shows on the Rialto rooftop and at l’Entrepôt77 to the Mile End Parade to mesmerizing club shows by American music legends and local stars of the scene, a lot of memories were made at POP this year.

The POP Montreal music festival has come and gone for another year, filling indoor and outdoor venues in Mile End and beyond with bands and their fans.

Here’s what we saw from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

Jesse Futerman. All photos by Cindy Lopez

Planet Giza

Iguana Death Cult

Islands

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul

Sauf les drones

ANJIMILE

Bell Orchestre

Shabazz Palaces

Bahamadia

Candi Staton

Annahstasia

Fraud Perry

Backxwash

Helena Deland

Barber for the Queen

La Sécurité

PYPY

Water From Your Eyes

Lila Iké

Mile End Parade

Mile End Parade

Basia Bulat (Mile End Parade stop)

Mile End Parade

Brad Barr (Mile End Parade stop)

Gayance

Bonnie Prince Billy

