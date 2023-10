The 30th anniversary celebration of the opening of the popular downtown Montreal club, which closed in 2006, is happening at Plaza Centre-Ville in the Evo Hotel.

Plaza Centre-Ville will be the site of a ’90s throwback Halloween party this weekend, marking the 30th anniversary of the opening of the downtown Montreal nightclub known as the DÔME.

The party will be hosted by the club’s original owners, with music by original DJs MC Mario and DJ Superfly as well as Anthony V. Party people can also expect a performance by Emjay.

Part of the proceeds from ticket sales is being donated to Cure SMA Canada, a Spinal Muscular Atrophy charity organization.

DÔME nightclub closed in 2006 but is fondly remembered by regulars (and probably still hated by DÔME haters).

The DÔME 30th anniversary Halloween party is happening at Plaza Centre-Ville (in the Evo Hotel at 777 Henri-Bourassa) on Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $45

