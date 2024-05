What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, May 14

U.S. singer-songwriter Madison Beer plays MTELUS

Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico exhibition at Pointe à Callière

Montreal singer-songwriter Sara Danielle plays l’Esco w/ full band (5à7, kids allowed)

L.A.-based singer-songwriter Julia Holter plays le Belmont with Thanya Iyer

French dance music artist Lewis OfMan plays Théâtre Farimount

