The bombing has reportedly killed at least 500 people.

Ten days after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, an airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City has killed at least 500 people today. What was initially reported to be an Israeli airstrike — Israel is denying this, and placing the blame on a Palestinian Islamic Jihad group — has been described by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “horrible,” “unacceptable” and “illegal.”

“The news (from) Gaza today is devastating. It’s horrible. This is unacceptable.”

Trudeau, who answered reporters’ questions in a scrum before question period in parliament earlier this afternoon, added that Canada “expects international humanitarian law to always be respected,” and said, “no, it’s not legal” to bomb a hospital.

Appelé à commenter la frappe contre l’hôpital Al-Ahli à Gaza qui aurait fait plusieurs centaines de victimes, le PM Justin Trudeau affirme «Non, c'est pas légal» lorsque interrogé sur la légalité de frapper un hôpital.



N.B.: ceci corrige une publication précédente. pic.twitter.com/jNvjOy7akq — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 17, 2023 Justin Trudeau calls airstrike on Gaza hospital horrible, unacceptable and illegal

This article was originally published at 3:32 p.m. and was updated at 4:15 p.m.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.