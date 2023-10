Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke yesterday at a community solidarity gathering in support of Israel, which took place at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, in light of the “brutal and horrific” attack by Hamas this past weekend.

Over 900 people in Israel died (including two Canadians) and over 2,500 were injured in a series of massacres that took place in several towns in the country’s south on Oct. 7. Over 100 hostages (soldiers and civilians) are also reportedly being held by Hamas militants after having been abducted in Israel. The weekend’s air, sea and ground attacks have prompted a war along the Israeli Palestinian border, with tension also mounting on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

In his statement, Trudeau demanded the immediate release of the hostages, saying that ”violence toward the civilian population is never acceptable.”

“I want to thank everyone coming out across the country to show their support. Just a few weeks ago, I was in Toronto to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. We talked about our hopes for a better year and better future. What happened this weekend was the opposite of hope. Nearly every Jewish Canadian has friends or family in Israel. The interconnectedness of this community is what makes it so strong and incredible, but it is also what makes it so difficult right now. You’re feeling so close yet so far away. You’re talking to relatives, you’re scrolling social media. You want to be able to help directly. My friends, you are not alone.”

Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’ attack against Israel – and we stand united with the Israeli people. That was the message I shared with Ottawa’s Jewish community and everyone at yesterday’s solidarity gathering. pic.twitter.com/iBfEJNWHY7 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 10, 2023 “Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’s attack against Israel – and we stand united with the Israeli people”

