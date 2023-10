Despite the Bloc Québécois outpolling the NDP in the city by 2 to 1, more Montrealers have a positive opinion of the NDP leader.

Jagmeet Singh is more popular in Montreal than Yves-François Blanchet

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is more popular in Montreal than Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.

51% of Montrealers say they have a favourable opinion of Jagmeet Singh, while 43% say the same about Yves-François Blanchet. This comes as a surprise, considering the same study found that the Bloc Québécois are outpolling the NDP in the city by a ratio of 2 to 1 (28% to 19%).

The study also found that just 18% of Montrealers view Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre positively. Justin Trudeau’s approval in Montreal is 41%. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 of the report here.)

Across Canada, Jagmeet Singh is the party leader with the highest favourability, at 42%, followed by Pierre Poilievre (38%) and Justin Trudeau (33%).

“The leaders of the third- and fourth-most popular parties from the 2021 election are viewed more favourably than the prime minister and the leader of the opposition. More than 2 in 5 have a positive view of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.”

Approaching two-in-five believe a Liberal majority would be the worst possible government for Canada over the next four years. A similar number say the same of a Conservative majority.https://t.co/qqoPoVThiP pic.twitter.com/F2Vx5yt44X — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) September 7, 2023 Jagmeet Singh is more popular in Montreal than Yves-François Blanchet

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,400 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.