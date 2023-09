“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.”

Heat warning still in effect in Montreal, humidex values between 35 and 40 until Friday

The Environment Canada heat warning that was issued for Montreal on Monday is continuing, with daytime temperatures through Friday nearing 30 degrees, and humidex values between 35 and 40 degrees.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.”

The last time #Montreal reached 30°C was July 6th (32.5°C). The hottest day in #QuebecCity so far was on June 1st (33.9°C). A spell of very nearly that kind of summer heat & humidity is coming back next week. #SeptemberSizzler pic.twitter.com/UwOLGLmGi8 — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) September 1, 2023 Heat warning still in effect in Montreal, humidex values between 35 and 40 until Friday

This article was originally published on Sept. 4 and updated on Sept. 7, 2023.

