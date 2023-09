Ahsoka is #1 in Canada on streaming for a second straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second week in a row is The Mandalorian spin-off series Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, which is streaming in Canada on Disney+.

“Ahsoka Tano was previously trained by Anakin Skywalker and held the rank of Jedi Knight, but is now without the title and must confront Grand Admiral Thrawn, a vicious and scheming officer of the Galactic Empire. Additionally, followers of the Dark Side are emerging from secrecy to aid the resurgence of an old evil. Despite being pursued by Baylon Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati, who survived the events of Order 66, Ahsoka has allies by her side.”

In second and third place are Twisted Metal (Paramount+) and Justified: City Primeval (Disney+).

