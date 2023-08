What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Aug. 2

On the Horizon: Amancio Williams selected by Studio Muoto at the CCA

Osheaga launch party at le Cathcart

Shakespeare in the Park presents Cymbeline in Jarry Park

Philadelphia punks Poison Ruin plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Fantasia screens the wild Korean action film The Childe

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.