Fierté MTL Pride mounted a spectacular parade on Sunday, a comeback for the annual event on the closing day of the festival following last year’s cancellation due to security and staffing concerns, not to mention the pandemic disruptions of the previous two years).

See how different members of the LGBTQ2IA+ community (and allies) showed their colours in our 2023 Montreal Pride Parade gallery.

Montreal Pride Parade 2023. All photos by Cindy Lopez



Jagmeet Singh & the NDP contingent

Mélanie Joly, Steven Guilbeault and the Liberal party contingent at Montreal Pride

Barbada and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Barbada

Gisèle Lullaby at Montreal Pride 2023

Tika the Iggy and friends at Montreal Pride 2023

For more on Fierté MTL Pride, please visit their website.

