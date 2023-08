See 73 minutes of feline antics on the big screen, for a good cause.

CatVideoFest comes to Cinéma du Parc in Montreal on Aug. 15 & 19

Montreal cat lovers mark your calendars: CatVideoFest is coming to Cinéma du Parc on Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

The American endeavour, which tours cinemas across the U.S. and around the world, raises funds for animal welfare organizations while entertaining the masses with 73 minutes of heart-warming and hilarious cat videos on the big screen.

The Montreal event will donate part of the proceeds to no-kill cat shelter Réseau Secours Animal, and attendees can expect some free pet swag from FelineGood and Pattes et Griffes.

For more on CatVideoFest and to buy tickets for the Montreal event, please visit the Cinéma du Parc website.

