Jessi Cruickshank, Felipe Esparza and Hannah Berner are some of talents from the podcast world coming to town as part of JFL ComedyPRO.

The top live podcasts to check out at Just for Laughs in Montreal this year

With the Just for Laughs festival descending upon the city this summer, from July 14 to 29, it’s undeniable that people have an insatiable appetite for all things comedy. During quarantine, the podcast world saw a major boom in comedy podcasts. From A-list artists starting their own podcast to a rise in daily comedy news, with just a few clicks, listeners can access a vast library of comedic content, immersing themselves in the witty banter, hilarious anecdotes and sharp observations of their favourite comedians.

Partnering with Acast, Just for Laughs ComedyPRO is bringing several of the biggest names to Montreal for live podcasts where fans will get the opportunity to join some of their favourite shows up close and personal.

We did the work for you, and picked some must-sees to check out in-person.

Reality-TV stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner (2022 JFL New Face) bring their top-rated podcast on the road. This live show will make fun of pop culture, fashion, dating, and get the crowd involved like they’ve never been able to before. Giggles are guaranteed.

From CBC podcasts is a Webby Award-winning eight-part adventure through the creative process as three comedians, Ryan Beil, Maddy Kelly and Mark Chavez, try writing a successful sci-fi pilot. CBC estimates the series has been downloaded more than a quarter of a million times.

Comedian Jessi Cruickshank needed a safe space to talk about EVERYTHING without getting in trouble. On her podcast, Jessi gives her hot takes on what’s happening in the world, in her home and in Pop Culture. But when she wants to dive deeper, she’ll get to Phone a Friend!

Acast’s The Best Hang Podcast is a comedic weekly pop culture review, co-hosted by seasoned conversationalist Mike Veerman, Arkells frontman Max Kerman and comedian Shane Cunningham. Authentic & candid updates that cover media, pop culture, sports and the hosts’ unconventional circle of friends.

Comedian Felipe Esparza talks with random people he finds interesting. It might be somebody kind of famous or it might be that homeless guy at the end of your street who you walk past every day without saying hello. Everyone has a story to tell about how they got where they are, no matter who they are.

