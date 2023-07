The classic film’s director David Zucker will lead an all-star cast on July 27 as part of Just for Laughs ComedyPRO.

JFL to host live-read of “Airplane!” with Jack Whitehall, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson & more

A day ahead of the festival’s launch on July 14, Just for Laughs has announced that they’ll be presenting a live-read of the classic 1980 film Airplane! as part of their ComedyPRO programming. The film’s writer/director David Zucker will lead and all-star cast including Jack Whitehall, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Brad Williams, Joel Kim Booster, Chris “Shockwave” Sullivan and more surprise guests.

After the reading of select scenes from the script, Zucker (who also wrote and directed the Naked Gun films) will participate in an “In Conversation” interview about his upcoming book Surely You Can’t Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane!.

The event will take place in Grand Salon Ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on July 27 at 4 p.m.

Just for Laughs has previously hosted live reads of The Simpsons (2002) and Family Guy (2004) featuring the series casts, and an all-star live read of The Big Lebowski (2015) featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Patton Oswalt and Dennis Quaid.

ComedyPRO will also feature keynote addresses by actor Rainn Wilson and comic Steph Tolev, a “State of the Industry” address by Jessica Kirson, a panel on building comedy audiences on TikTok with Hannah Berner, Jonathan Van Ness and Zarna Garg, a talk by the cast of Hulu’s Solar Opposites (Thomas Middleditch and Sean Giambrone), as well as a number of live podcast recordings.

