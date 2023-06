“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal on Monday, with a risk of thundershowers and between 20 and 50 mm of rain.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Montreal is also currently under a smog warning until Monday morning, with air quality today ranking the worst in the world.

#WildfireSmoke can be hazardous to your health.



#WildfireSmoke can be hazardous to your health.

