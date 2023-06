“Shut doors and windows and set the HVAC to recirculate mode. If you do need to go outdoors, wear a KN95/FFP2 mask.”

Montreal has the worst air quality in the world right now

According to air quality tracker IQAir, Montreal is top-ranked on a list of major cities in the world with the worst air quality today. Environment Canada issued a smog warning for Montreal this morning, due to last into Monday morning, due to ongoing Quebec forest fires.

To protect yourself from wildfire smoke, the site advises the following:

Shut doors and windows and set the HVAC to recirculate mode.

Run a high-performance air purifier to filter wildfire smoke.

Stay indoors; if you do need to go outdoors, wear a KN95/FFP2 mask.

For the live ranking of major cities with poor air quality, please visit the IQAir website.

Montreal has the worst air quality in the world right now

