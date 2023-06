According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault has decreased to 48%, 7 points lower than in March when it was last measured.

Legault currently sits in third place, behind Scott Moe of Saskatchewan (57%) and Tim Houston of Nova Scotia (55%).

The approval rating of François Legault hit an all-time high of 77% in June 2020; his lowest approval rating was 43%, in September 2022.

“The final provisions of Quebec’s controversial Bill 96 came into effect this month, including much criticized restrictions on English communication from government agencies. The law is subject to a number of legal challenges as critics worry about the potential effect the bill will have on the province’s English-speaking minority.

“The government of Premier François Legault, too, has faced criticism over its decision to break a campaign promise to build a highway tunnel connecting Quebec City to Lévis. Meanwhile, the government tabled a bill to raise the salaries of legislators in the province, making members of the national assembly the highest paid provincial politicians in Canada. This decision has been subject to scrutiny from the province’s ethics commissioner, who says MNAs are in a conflict of interest to set their own salaries.”

The premiers with the lowest approval rating are Heather Stefanson of Manitoba (25%) and Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick (28%).

