Habs goalie extraordinaire Carey Price is officially leaving Montreal this morning, moving out of his South Shore home to relocate his family to the house they built last year in Kelowna, B.C. After being placed on LTIR last September following a full season of unsuccessful knee rehab, Price and his wife Angela made the decision to go through with their post-hockey plan to move to the West Coast to be closer to their parents and have their three children start their new lives in Kelowna.

Price’s contract with the Montreal Canadiens runs through 2026, and following his coaching of Samuel Montembeault ahead of the IIHF World Championships in May (which Canada won with significant help from the current Habs goalie), there has been considerable speculation that Price will transition into goalie coaching and/or goalie development with the team.

According to an interview with Angela Price last week on The Drive By podcast, she and Carey are considering buying property in downtown Montreal to facilitate work that they’ll be doing in the city during the hockey season. Angela also confirmed that Carey will be back in Montreal in time for training camp in the fall.

