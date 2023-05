Quebec Premier François Legault has announced that it is now necessary to speak French in order to file an application for economic immigration in Quebec. According to Legault, this is the first time in history that this requirement has been implemented.

“My first responsibility, as premier of Quebec, is to defend our identity, starting with our language. Today, I am announcing that, for the first time in the history of Quebec, it will now be necessary to speak French to file an application as an economic immigrant.”

Legault posted a video on social media earlier today, saying “French is in decline. Let’s reverse the trend.”

