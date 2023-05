Just for Laughs seems to have started earlier this year.

Legault met with the CEO of Air Canada today to discuss protecting French in Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault met today with Michael Rousseau, the President and CEO of Air Canada, in order to discuss “economic projects and the importance of protecting French in Quebec.”

In 2021, Rousseau was heavily criticized for admitting that that he’s been able to live in Montreal for 14 years without speaking or learning French. Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy even poked fun at the “scandal” during one of his secret shows in Montreal. Rousseau also made headlines recently after tripling his salary to $12.4-million in 2022.

This meeting marks the continuation of François Legault’s need to speak with everyone who will listen about the “decline of the French language in Quebec.”

Avec le président d'Air Canada, Michael Rousseau.

Nous avons discuté de projets économiques et de l'importance de protéger le français au Québec. pic.twitter.com/wW6oFtCgsy — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 1, 2023 Legault met with the CEO of Air Canada today to discuss protecting French in Quebec

In related news, the 2021 Canadian Census found that French is the language most spoken at home for 81% of Quebecers, including 1 in 5 allophones in the province. Furthermore, according to Statistics Canada, Quebec is more bilingual than ever.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.