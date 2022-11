English is the language most spoken at home for just 11% of Quebecers.

French is the language most spoken at home for 81% of Quebecers, including 1 in 5 allophones

According to the 2021 Canadian Census, 81% of Quebecers say that French is the language they speak most often at home. Included in this percentage are 21% of allophones, those whose mother tongue is a language other than French or English.

French is the mother toungue of 78% of Quebecers.

English is the mother tongue of just 8% of Quebecers, and is the language most spoken at home for 11% of the province.

Langue maternelle au Québec:

Français 78%

Anglais 8%

Autre 14%



Langue la plus souvent parlée à la maison:

Français 81%

Anglais 11%

Autre 8%



