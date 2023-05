Boygenius, The Record (Interscope)

Combine three of the most exciting artists in music right now and sparks are bound to fly. Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus return collectively as Boygenius, following up on their gorgeous 2018 self-titled EP with a spectacular full-length. This comes after each artist in this supergroup (especially Bridgers) has reached new levels of fame and recognition as solo artists in those intervening five years. Luckily, it absolutely — and emphatically — delivers on the hype. All three artists take turns singing lead on “Not Strong Enough,” “Satanist” and “Cool About It,” each shining brightly during their turns at the mic, though they also take the lead on their own tracks. The Record proves that Boygenius are far greater than the sum of their parts, and a masterclass in how artists can showcase their individual strengths while complementing one another effortlessly. 10/10 Trial Track: “Not Strong Enough”(Dave MacIntyre)

“Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius, from The Record

