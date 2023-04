Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville said that the measure is part of the province’s effort to “preserve the secular characteristic of public school.”

It is now forbidden to pray openly in public schools in Quebec

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville has announced today that it will be forbidden to pray openly in public schools in the province. This is in addition to the decision to ban prayer rooms in Quebec schools.

Drainville said that the measure is part of Quebec’s effort to “preserve the secular characteristic of public school.”

An Angus Reid Institute study last month found that most Montrealers don’t support Bill 21, Quebec’s secularism bill.

Non seulement il n’y aura plus de salles de prières, mais il sera dorénavant interdit de prier ouvertement dans les écoles publiques du Québec, un élargissement qui ouvre toute grande la porte à une contestation devant les tribunaux #assnat #polqc https://t.co/A7Q7tYoZvj — Geneviève Lajoie (@GLajoieJDQ) April 20, 2023 It is now forbidden to pray openly in public schools in Quebec

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.