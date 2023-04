For the second consecutive day, the museum is waiving admission for all its exhibitions.

Free admission to Montreal Museum of Fine Arts continues today after ice storm

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has announced that admission to their exhibitions will be free once again today due to the after effects of the ice storm — specifically the fact that 678,000 Hydro Québec customers remain without power.

The primary current exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts is Parall(elles): A History of Women in Design.

La gratuité du Musée est reconduite à aujourd’hui, vendredi 7 avril également. Venez vous réchauffer et découvrir les expositions! 💙 https://t.co/Yqv8NDpTla — MBAM (@mbamtl) April 7, 2023

For more on the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, please visit the MMFA website.

This article was originally published on April 6 and updated on April 7, 2023.

