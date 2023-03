The project, which would add five stations in the city’s north-east, is expected to cost $6-billion.

The federal and provincial governments have agreed to fund public transit projects including the long-discussed extension of the blue line on the Montreal metro system. The proposed extension, which would cost $6-billion according to 2021 estimates, would add five new stations east of Saint-Michel, with the new terminus being Anjou. In January, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said that work on the blue line extension would begin shortly.

Plante lauded yesterday’s news, shared by federal Environment/Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault via Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, of an agreement in principle to renew the Integrated Bilateral Agreement on infrastructure between Ottawa and Quebec.

“Excellent news that confirms the progress of the extension of the blue line!” —Valérie Plante

Une excellente nouvelle qui confirme l'avancement du prolongement de la ligne bleue! 🔵🚈 #polmtl https://t.co/3uAPiiq5W1 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 27, 2023

