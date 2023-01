The city announced that a new train control system for the network will be installed on the blue line first.

$565-million to be invested into Montreal metro system, blue line extension to begin soon

Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that $565-million is being invested into improving service in the Montreal metro with a new train control system. She also dropped an update on the status of the extension of the metro’s blue line.

“The STM will acquire a new train control system that will first be installed on the blue line, on which extension work will begin shortly.

“This new train control system brings our network into modernity. This investment demonstrates Quebec’s commitment to public transit in Montreal. Its support will be essential to ensure the survival of transport companies throughout Quebec.”

—Valérie Plante

Ce nouveau système de contrôle des trains fait entrer notre réseau dans la modernité.



