“You might call the menu market fare with an Italian accent but really it’s just simple, smart cooking with high-quality ingredients.”

The following capsule review of Maison Publique is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Maison Publique

Since opening in 2012, Derek Damann’s petite restaurant on the corner of Marquette and Gilford has become a verifiable institution in the Plateau and in Montreal in general. Known for its eclectic, vintage sports memorabilia and cottage-kitsch decor, its decidedly casual aesthetic has always been an unlikely backdrop for some of the city’s best cooking. You might call the menu market fare with an Italian accent but really it’s just simple, smart cooking with high-quality ingredients. Sicilian squid with fregola and almonds followed by Bakewell tart for dessert — don’t mind if I do.

For more on Maison Publique, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.