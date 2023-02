“Canadians are concerned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) lacks the emotion and empathy required to make good decisions and is susceptible to fraud and hacking.”

A new study by Léger has examined Canadians’ overall trust in a variety of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools. The study found that just 1 in 5 Canadians (22%) trust self-driving cars and other modes of driver-less transportation relying on AI.

Canadians are most likely to place their trust in AI tools used for completing tasks at home, such as adjusting the thermostat, playing music or vacuuming (63%).

1 in 2 Canadians also trust AI tools that answer questions about a product or service on a website via chat (52%), and AI tools using facial recognition (51%).

“Canadians are most likely to trust Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to complete tasks at home or answer questions about products/services via a website chat. They are least likely to trust them to teach their children or help them find a life partner online. Canadians are most concerned that AI tools lack the emotion/empathy required to make good decisions (75% agree) and/or are susceptible to fraud/hacking (72% agree).”

The study also found that just 1 in 3 Canadians trust social media algorithms.

