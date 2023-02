Chefs Marc Cohen and Fisun Ercan (Bika Farm) are collaborating on an event to raise funds for AKUT, an organization that has been rescuing survivors since Feb. 6.

This Sunday, Feb. 26, Montreal chefs Marc Cohen (Lawrence and Larrys) and Fisun Ercan (Bika Farm and author of Racines) are joining together to host a collaborative benefit dinner to raise funds for the people affected by the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey on Feb. 6, 2023.

The dinner has been organized in support of AKUT, a voluntary, non-governmental organization in Turkey that specializes in emergency relief initiatives related to natural disasters. AKUT has been on the ground rescuing people from under collapsed structures since day one.

The four-course dinner, hosted at Lawrence, will include a course of bread and mezes prepared by Ercan and braised lamb neck with wild rice and verjus by Cohen.

To book a seat at the benefit dinner, diners are asked to reserve online, make a minimum donation of $75 USD to AKUT, and provide a copy of their donation receipt to reservations@lawrencemtl.com. Donations will cover the price of the dinner (excluding drinks).

