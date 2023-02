“The boudin is a cult classic and the onglet keeps pace with the best in the city, but the Pain Perdu, cut nearly three inches thick, sauced with maple syrup and topped with dulce de leche ice cream — that, you can hang your hat on.”

The following capsule review of Leméac is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Leméac

The other French bistro. While l’Express may garner the lion’s share of attention, Leméac certainly holds its own (and in a few categories, far exceeds its St-Denis counterpart). The room is sophisticated and a touch moody but never sacrifices a sliver of the utilitarian charm that makes for a great bistro. The boudin is a cult classic and the onglet keeps pace with the best in the city, but the Pain Perdu, cut nearly three inches thick, sauced with maple syrup and topped with dulce de leche ice cream — that, you can hang your hat on. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (1045 Laurier W.)

For more on Leméac, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.