Offerings from le Gras Dur and Maamm Bolduc round out the top 3.

La Belle Tonki won la Poutine Week in Montreal with a take on Japanese streetfood

La Poutine Week has confirmed that this year’s top rated poutine in Montreal belongs to la Belle Tonki, for their entry called the “Tonkiyaki Poutine.” Last year, Maamm Bolduc took first place with their “PBJ Poutine,” but this year’s Montreal winner is a take on Japanese streetfood.

“Inspired by Japanese streetfood, we present to you a poutine with takoyaki flavours. Brown sauce made with sake and dashi, octopus cooked in a bath of mirin, bonito, fries, cheese curds, kewpie, okonomikayi sauce, furikake and green onions. The Tonkiyaki poutine will make your palate dance on your first bite just like bonito flakes.”

The top 3 Montreal poutines from the 2023 edition of la Poutine Week are as follows (see photos in the slider below):

This year, the 5 best poutines in Canada at la Poutine Week were all from Quebec restaurants.

