British superhero comedy series Extraordinary, new seasons of Truth Be Told, Bake Squad and The Legend of Vox Machina and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Bake Squad (new on Netflix)

Baking show competition fans will be able to check out the second season of Bake Squad (Jan. 20) this week. Four bakers selected by pastry chef Christina Tosi battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for a client’s extra special big day.

The popular, ultra-glamorous Bling Empire: New York (Jan. 20) features an all-new cast of wealthy Asian Americans leading their party-filled lives in New York City. The show, inspired by Crazy Rich Asians, is a spinoff of the original series set in Los Angeles.

See what’s new on Netflix Canada here.

New on Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina (new on Prime Video)

The popular fantasy animation series and Prime original The Legend of Vox Machina (Jan. 20) gets a season 2 this week. Vox Machina, a band of eight unlikely heroes, find themselves on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces.

New on Disney Plus

Extraordinary (new on Disney Plus)

A new U.K. series, Extraordinary (Jan. 25) begins streaming on Disney Plus this week. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower; in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of okay.

Beloved Broadway (and Frozen) star Idina Menzel gets the documentary treatment in Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (Jan. 20). Despite her accolades and popularity, she still has one unfulfilled dream: to perform at Madison Square Gardens. The documentary follows her on a sixteen-show tour culminating in making her dream come true.

If you can’t get enough of Willow, the series, you can stream the documentary Willow: Behind the Magic (Jan. 25) to get insight into the behind-the-scenes that went into reviving the popular film for tv.

New on Apple TV+

Truth Be Told (new on Apple TV+)

Season 3 of Apple TV+ series, Truth Be Told (Jan. 20) premieres bringing back Octavia Spencer in the lead role of Poppy, a true-crime podcast host and investigative journalist. This season, Poppy is investigating multiple disappearances of teenage girls in the Oakland area.

New on Crave

Ambulance (new on Crave)

Possibly Michael Bay’s most thrilling film, Ambulance (Jan. 20), released last year is now available to stream on Crave. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal star in the non-stop thriller about Decorated veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asking for help from his adoptive brother Danny. A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32-million.

Remarkably still on the air, Real Time With Bill Maher (Jan. 22) enters its 21st season this week as the first episode of the new season airs this Saturday. Acerbic comic Bill Maher welcomes a panel of three guests from diverse parts of the political spectrum for a lively discussion of current events.

Want to Laugh? Just For Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials Patton Oswalt (Jan. 20) starts streaming this week too.

For some 21st-century classic cinema, both Oldboy (2003) and Monsieur Lazhar begin streaming on Jan. 20.

See what’s new on Crave here.

New on CBC Gem

Casual (new on CBC Gem)

Season 4 of Casual (Jan. 25) starts airing on CBC Gem, set several years in the future, much has happened to the characters since we last caught up with them. Alex and Rae are raising a child, Laura is returning from her time abroad with a new job and serious girlfriend, and Valerie is about to make a big life change of her own. The technology may be streamlined, but the relationships are messier than ever.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, CBC Gem, Shudder, Tubi and Criterion Channel