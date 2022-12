The seven-year-old hit-and-run victim will be buried in Montreal, where her family — Ukrainian refugees — are rebuilding their lives.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the family of Maria Legenkovska, the seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee who died of injuries sustained in a hit-and-run near her school in Montreal on Tuesday. The fund has so far raised over $107,000 of its $150,000 goal.

The family — ie. the girl’s mother Galyna Legenkovska, father (who is still in Ukraine fighting in the war against Russian invaders) and two siblings — will bury Maria in Montreal.

For more on the fundraiser, and to dontate, please visit the GoFundMe page.

