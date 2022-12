The premier was asked about school zone safety following the tragic hit-and-run death of seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee Maria Legenkovska in Montreal.

Following the hit-and-run death of seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee Maria Legenkovska near her school in the Ville-Marie borough of Montreal on Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault was asked what the government could do to improve safety for kids in school zones. He responded that there are speed limits and other rules in place, and asked the public to “please be careful in school zones.”

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Longueuil resident Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and causing Legenkovska’s death.

S'il vous plaît, soyez prudents dans les zones scolaires. pic.twitter.com/X3A714unNt — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 14, 2022 François Legault appeals to Quebecers to “please be careful in school zones”

