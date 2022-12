“The climate emergency is real. We need to act now.”

World Climate Day: Montreal calls on world leaders to take strong actions to limit global warming

Montrel Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement on World Climate Day, calling on world leaders to take strong actions in order for countries to limit global warming. Montreal is currently hosting the COP15 Biodiversity Conference, which continues until Dec. 19.

Plante expressed the urgency for countries to act now, saying “the climate emegency is real.”

Today is World Climate Day.



As #COP15 is underway, I call on world leaders to take strong action to limit global warming.



The climate emergency is real. We need to act now. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 8, 2022 World Climate Day: Montreal calls on world leaders to take strong actions to limit global warming

