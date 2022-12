Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante released a statement on the eve of COP15, referring to the two-week event as the “the most important biodiversity conference in history.” Plante also said that she had a “productive” meeting yesterday with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

COP15 began today and continues until Dec. 19.

For more on the COP15 biodiversity conference, please visit the conference’s website.

A productive meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.



It is an honour to welcome him to our city, along with delegates from all over the world, for history’s most important COP15 on biodiversity.#polmtl #COP15 pic.twitter.com/g388K3aOHU — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 6, 2022 COP15 in Montreal: “The most important biodiversity conference in history”

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.