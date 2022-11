“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, resulting in power outages.”

Wind warning issued for Montreal, up to 90 km per hour winds expected this evening

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Montreal, with winds of up to 90 km per hour expected this evening.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, resulting in power outages.”

Please be careful out there.

04:54 EnvCanada issued #Wind warning #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) November 30, 2022 Wind warning issued for Montreal, winds of up to 90 km per hour are expected this evening

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.