A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has asked Canadians how many people in their lives today they consider to be “good friends.” Canadians overall report an average of 5.2 good friends, with Quebecers reporting 4.3, the lowest across the country.

The provinces reporting the highest number of good friends are Manitoba (6.6) and British Columbia (6.3).

The study found that, on average, the number of “good friends” someone has increases with age and income.

The study also found that Quebecers were the most likely in Canada to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism.

