The casino and cardroom Playground Poker in Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada will be celebrating its 12th anniversary this December. As a way of celebrating, the casino is putting on its biggest-ever poker tournament, a $250,000 guaranteed tournament starting on the 16th of December 2022. We look at what these anniversary festivities will involve, the structure of the tournament, and tips for winning it this year.

Playground Poker Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Opening in 2010, Playground Poker is one of the premier poker-playing destinations in Canada.

The casino and card room boast 75 poker tables, spread out across a 128,000-square-foot gaming floor. Across the years’ Playground Poker has hosted several prestigious tournaments, with the partypoker Premier League being based out of the casino in 2013, as well as the World Cup of Cards in 2017 and several World Series of Poker events.

Recently, the casino has benefited from a big upswing in the poker industry, courtesy of the online poker boom during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Playground Poker is celebrating its 12th anniversary and intends to do so in style. The gambling facility is putting on 13 different events from December 4-19 as a way of commemorating the occasion, with a range of different options for gamblers.

The main event of these festivities, however, is the $250,000 guaranteed poker tournament from Dec 16-18.

$250,000 Guaranteed Tournament Star of Festivities

Featuring as the crown jewel of Playground Poker’s 12th-anniversary celebrations, the $250,000 guaranteed poker tournament starting on December 16th has players excited.

There will be several opportunities to qualify prior to December 16 as part of the anniversary festivities, through satellite events, or by winning one of the 12 other tournaments beforehand. Otherwise, entry to the main event will cost $1,150. This will give players access to an initial 30,000 chips, with blinds increasing every 30 minutes.

With a maximum of 135 players plus alternates allowed in the tournament, while some parts of Canada may be getting chilly right now, things are certainly heating up in Kahnawake, Quebec as this event approaches.

Online Poker – an Excellent Way to Practice

For those who are serious about participating in this tournament, it’s a good idea to get some practice in before heading out to compete for a quarter of a million dollars.

The best way to do this is by clocking in some hours playing poker online. Head to a site such as CanadaCasino.ca, where you’ll be able to find the best online casino to play poker. Then, simply jump into some low-stakes games and get some hands under your belt. While it might be easiest to start by playing at a hop-in hop-out table, it would also be a great idea to compete in an online tournament or two.

Poker professionals advise that patience and timing is key in tournament poker. Biding your time initially while other players bust, then capitalizing on the bubble and pushing to have a healthy stack heading into the final table are all crucial phases of tournament poker.

Learn these before heading to Playground Poker’s Main Event on the 16th of December, and you might walk away $250,000 richer.