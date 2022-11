“Be prepared to adapt your driving to changing road conditions.”

Season’s first snowfall in Montreal to arrive Wednesday morning; expect up to 10 cm of snow

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Montreal and Southern Quebec, advising of the season’s first snowfall in the area on Wednesday. The projection for Montreal is currently set to be between 5 and 10 cm of snow, starting at around 3 a.m.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Rush hour traffic could be significantly impacted in urban areas.”

Stay safe out there.

04:14 EnvCanada issued #Weather statement #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) November 14, 2022 Season’s first snowfall in Montreal to arrive Wednesday morning; expect up to 10 cm of snow

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.