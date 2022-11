It’s the most wonderful time of every four years! The 2022 World Cup has officially begun in Qatar, with a heavy dose of both excitement and controversy in the air with it. Since Canada will be making their first appearance in the tournament since 1986 on Wednesday, expect World Cup fever to become especially contagious and gripping as we finally get an opportunity to rally behind our men’s team while they scrap through a tough Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

If you’re hoping to catch a game in public among friends and other football fanatics, Montreal boasts no shortage of watering holes and other spots to do exactly that — so long as you show up early, as it can get rather sardine-like before kickoff! Though there are plenty of options for watching World Cup games in Montreal, we’ve narrowed this list down to 11 — just like how there are 11 players per team on the pitch — of the very best. Let’s dive in.

Bar St-Laurent Frappé

Located right in the heart of Little Portugal, Frappé is a classic spot for football watching in general—especially if you follow Portugal’s Liga NOS and/or the Portuguese national team. The atmosphere here is warm and relaxed, and an excellent place to watch matches with friends while sipping on pitchers. (3900 St-Laurent)

Bier Markt

Beer and the World Cup go hand in hand (unless, of course, you’re a Qatari lawmaker), so where better to go than somewhere where beer is a specialty? An especially good venue if you support Germany or Belgium, this downtown bar is spacious, the beer selection is expansive, and the atmosphere during matches is fantastic. (1221 René-Lévesque W.)

Bruno Sport Bar

A classic, no-frills sports bar right near Beaubien metro, Bruno offers food, brews and coffee during matches in a friendly environment. Get yourself a bag of free popcorn, sit down at either the bar or one of their cute circular tables and enjoy whichever matches are playing on their many screens. (313 Beaubien E.)

Burgundy Lion/Bishop & Bagg

Since these are sister establishments despite technically being two bars, we’ve included them both at the same time here. Whether you’re in St-Henri or the Mile End, be sure to make a stop at Montreal’s ultimate footy-watching bars. Fittingly, these classic British pubs are also THE place to go in Montreal for England supporters. (Burgundy Lion, 2496 Notre-Dame W., Bishop & Bagg 52 St-Viateur W.)

Champs Sports Bar

Once you’ve experienced the World Cup at a neighbourhood sports bar like Champs (and it’ll be VERY busy sometimes, too), the walk up that flight of stairs will be worth it. With plenty of options for food and drink to boot, enjoy the games at this spot on the Main with literal wall-to-wall coverage on their TVs, while also getting in a round of foosball if you’re in the mood. (3956 St-Laurent, 2nd floor)

Café Club Social

Those looking for a pick-me-up can do far worse than this Mile End café and bistro. Other Italian spots like Cafe Olimpico are nearby, and there’s also Caffé Italia in neighbouring Little Italy. The atmosphere here and there should be a solid one, despite Italy missing out on their second World Cup in a row. Both coffee and alcoholic drinks are on the menu, so expect the atmosphere to become gradually more bar-like on match days. (180 St-Viateur W.)

Club Español de Québec

Spain fans take note: If you weren’t previously aware, this is THE spot in town to watch la Furia Roja. Known for their wines, cocktails and tapas, this Plateau resto-bar adds an authentically Spanish atmosphere to your footy-viewing experience. If only it was warm enough to open up their terrasse out back — the pitfalls of a winter World Cup! (4388 St-Laurent)

L’Barouf

Situated in perhaps the biggest neighbourhood for French migrants on the island, l’Barouf is arguably THE hub for France supporters in Montreal during both the World Cup and Euro. This Plateau bar will be packed to the brim when les Bleus are playing, and you literally can’t miss it — a French flag flies from the front of the bar during these tournaments. (4171 St-Denis)

Nextdoor Pub & Grill

Readers further to the west side of the island will have a go-to spot in this classic bar straddling the line between NDG and Westmount. Already a spot known for airing hockey games, Nextdoor is a cozy, brick-walled establishment that is compact in space, but has plenty to offer in terms of food, drinks, and atmosphere. (5175A Sherbrooke W.)

Bar Monsieur Ricard

Another haven for French fans, Monsieur Ricard is an excellent spot to come watch a match while also getting a game of pool in during halftime. Inspired by Marseille in the south of France, this is a spot with a French influence written all over it — down to the hat and moustache on the logo! (4543 Parc)

MVP Resto-Bar Sportif

It’s in both the name and its atmosphere: this is a sports bar if ever there was a sports bar. The grub is pretty typical bar fare — wings, burgers, poutine, jalapeño poppers and the like — but big TV screens abound, and it’s a convenient spot right downtown (near Berri-UQAM metro) to catch a game. (200 Ste-Catherine E.)

For the FIFA World Cup schedule, Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, please visit the tournament’s official website.

