Quebec Premier François Legault has released a statement following the announcement that Dominique Anglade is stepping down as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ), as well as the MNA for the riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne, where she has served since 2015.

The PLQ performed poorly in the 2022 Quebec election, winning just 21 of 125 seats and 14% of the popular vote. A previous Léger poll ahead of the election found that Quebec Liberal Party support among non-francophones was just 46%, significantly lower than the 80% support that the party usually expects among anglophones and allophones. According to Léger, just 48% of Quebec Liberal Party supporters thought Dominique Anglade was the best choice for premier ahead of the provincial election.

Legault commended Anglade’s dedication to Quebec, adding that it takes ”humility to quit” politics.

“I want to highlight Dominique Anglade ‘s commitment and dedication to Quebec. It takes courage to get into politics. It takes determination to be in politics. It takes humility to quit. Thank you Dominique!” —François Legault

Je veux souligner l'engagement et le dévouement de @DomAnglade pour le Québec. Ça prend du courage pour se lancer en politique. Ça prend de la détermination pour être en politique. Ça prend de l'humilité pour quitter. Merci Dominique! — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 7, 2022

In a statement released today, Anglade said that she was disappointed by the election results and feels that a necessary reevaluation and evolution of the Liberal Party is too important to be “undermined by internal intrigue,” ie. a debate about leadership.

Aujourd'hui, j'entame un nouveau chapitre de ma vie. À titre de citoyenne engagée, je vais mettre à profit les enseignements de ma vie antérieure et ceux des 7 dernières années à servir autrement le #Québec.



Aujourd'hui, j'entame un nouveau chapitre de ma vie. À titre de citoyenne engagée, je vais mettre à profit les enseignements de ma vie antérieure et ceux des 7 dernières années à servir autrement le #Québec. — Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) November 7, 2022

