Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre has criticized François Legault for not holding a state funeral for Canadian actor, comedian, singer and Senator Jean Lapointe. Lapointe, who passed away on Nov. 18 at the age of 86, was also an activist who brought awareness to alcoholism and drug abuse through his Jean Lapointe Foundation.

Coderre called the decision by François Legault “unacceptable,” and urged him to reconsider a state funeral for Jean Lapointe.

Lapointe’s son Jean-Marie Lapointe was also disappointed by the Quebec government’s decision, which was reportedly made because the elder Lapointe is ineligible for a state funeral. The eligibility criteria, which allowed for a state funeral for Guy Lafleur in the spring, are unclear.

INACCEPTABLE!!! Je demande au Premier Ministre Legault de reconsidérer et de donner des Funérailles Nationales à Jean Lapointe @jmlapointe @francoislegault https://t.co/ZcZlu64HGc — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) November 29, 2022 Denis Coderre slams François Legault for not holding state funeral for Jean Lapointe

