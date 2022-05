Montreal fans are taking the opportunity to formally say goodbye to the hockey legend.

Guy Lafleur lying in state at the Bell Centre ahead of May 3 state funeral

Montreal fans of Guy Lafleur are formally saying goodbye to one of the greatest players in Habs history today and tomorrow at the Bell Centre, where le Démon Blond is lying in state ahead of the state funeral on Tuesday. Thousands gathered at the Bell Centre at noon today when doors opened; on Monday, fans will be able to file through from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Scènes émouvantes au Centre Bell alors que Guy Lafleur repose en chapelle ardente jusqu'à lundi.



Emotional scenes at the Bell Centre as Guy Lafleur lies in state until Monday. pic.twitter.com/ylhs8AQygu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 1, 2022 Guy Lafleur lying in state at the Bell Centre ahead of May 3 state funeral

As announced by Quebec Premier François Legault on April 24, two days after Lafleur’s death was announced, the state funeral will take place on May 3 at the Marie Reine-du-monde Cathedral.

“With the agreement of the family, Guy Lafleur will have a state funeral. It will take place on Tuesday May 3, 11 a.m., at the Marie-Reine-du-Monde Cathedral. #10 will lie in state at the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday, May 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.” —François Legault

Avec l’accord de la famille, Guy Lafleur aura des funérailles nationales. Elles auront lieu le mardi 3 mai, 11h, à la cathédrale Marie-Reine-du-Monde. Le #10 reposera en chapelle ardente au Centre Bell le dimanche 1er mai, de 12h à 20h, et le lundi 2 mai, de 10h30 à 15h. — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 24, 2022 Guy Lafleur to have a state funeral May 3, lie in repose at the Bell Centre May 1–2

Mayor Valérie Plante noted that the city’s flags will be at half-mast for the funeral.

