“Mayors like Valérie Plante of Montreal are leading the way by making climate change a core consideration of every financial and regulatory decision for the city.”

In light of COP27, the C40 Cities network has commended Valérie Plante and the commitment by the City of Montreal to fighting climate change. In particular, C40 highlighted Montreal’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, and invest 10% to 15% of its infrastructure budget in climate change adaptation projects.

Yesterday’s theme at COP27 focused on investing in a greener and more equitable society, something C40 says cannot be done by cities without federal investments.

“Without financing, cities simply cannot achieve a green transition at the scale and pace required to meet the Paris Agreement goals. Cities and mayors need financial support from their national counterparts to go further, faster on climate.”

Today’s #COP27 theme focuses on the importance of driving investment to shape a greener, more equitable society.



