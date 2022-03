Mayor Valérie Plante also announced that the city will devote 10% to 15% of its infrastructure budget to climate change adaptation projects.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has responded to yesterday’s worrying IPCC report. The report finds that the climate crisis is accelerating faster than predicted and the window is closing for government action that would ensure a livable future on this planet. Plante announced that the city of Montreal “is determined to lead the green transition,” confirming plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, and investing 10% to 15% of the city’s infrastructure budget in climate change adaptation projects.

Plante reiterated the importance of reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and, as the Vice-President of the C40 Cities organization, encouraged other cities around the world to also set ambitious green targets.

“The time has come for profound transformative action,” Mayor Plante said.

