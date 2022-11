Considering Quebec’s divisive legislation like Bills 96 and 21 — as well as Legault’s large majority election victory, despite only receiving 41% of the popular vote — this result is hardly surprising.

2 in 3 Quebecers feel politically helpless — and we’re not alone

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 67% of Quebecers feel politically helpless, expressing agreement with the sentiment “it’s impossible for people like me to have any real influence on the political decisions that affect me.”

The study found agreement with the sentiment among majorities in every province, all age groups, income and education levels.

Indigenous people (77%) and visible minorities (74%) are more likely than those who are Caucasian (62%) to feel a sense of political helplessness.

Overall, 64% of Canadians agree that it’s impossible for them to have any real influence on the decisions that affect them. (For the complete table of results, please see page 3 in the report here.)

The same study also found that Quebecers are the most likely in Canada to profess acceptance of authoritarian leadership.

