“Quebec has been criticized for its government’s authoritarian tendencies with recent language (Bill 96) and religious freedom (Bill 21) laws.”

Quebecers are most likely to profess acceptance of authoritarian leadership

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebecers are those most likely in Canada to accept authoritarian leadership, with 28% agreeing that “having a strong leader who does not have to bother with parliament and elections” is a good or great way to govern.

Albertans are those most likely to hold negative views of authoritarian leadership, with 68% saying it’s a terrible form of government.

“Some commentors have recently criticized Quebec for its government’s authoritarian tendencies with recent language and religious freedom laws. Regionally, that province is most likely to profess an acceptance of this concept, with 28% saying it is a good or great way to govern.”

Overall, 16% of Canadians show support for anti-democratic governance.

