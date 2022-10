The store is now offering a $15 discount when you spend $30.

Montrealers can now order from Dollarama via Uber Eats and the selection is massive

Dozens of Dollarama stores in Montreal — 45 to be exact — now deliver on Uber Eats, and the selection is surprisingly huge. It also doesn’t appear that the store has raised its prices, which some restaurants and stores have done after joining delivery platforms like Uber.

Dollarama is now offering a $15 discount when you spend $30. Check out their crazy selection, which includes everything from grocery, clothing and hardware sections, to bath and beauty products, home decor and travel supplies, via the Uber Eats app.

