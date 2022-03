In a sign that inflation is hitting the retail market on all fronts, dollar-store chain Dollarama has announced its intention to diversify its merchandise with items priced at $5 or less.

The company claims that this move is consistent with multiple price point strategy implemented in 2009. Currently, the most expensive item sold at Dollarama costs $4.

Despite a holiday-season slump due to Omicron, sales at Dollarama, which has 1,421 stores across Canada, actually increased over the past year to $1.22-billion, up from $1.1-billion this time last year. The company’s quarterly profit rose to $220-million, up from $173-million a year ago.

