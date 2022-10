Ahead of last night’s hockey season home-opener, the Montreal Canadiens introduced the team’s players in attendance who weren’t playing due to minor or major injuries, among them Carey Price, who characteristically kept his cool during an emotional standing ovation. In a press conference following the game (a 4–3 win against the Leafs), Habs winger Brendan Gallagher advocated for a Carey Price statue outside the Bell Centre. (This while many critics say he doesn’t even deserve to have his number 31 retired by the team.)

“I think he deserves everything — he competed, he battled, pushed his body to the limits. You never know with him, but if we never see him again on the ice, he deserves every ovation that he can manage. If I had my vote, there would be statue of him built pretty soon outside of the building.” —Brendan Gallagher

Though he hasn’t officially retired from playing, the Habs’ GOAT goalie is on LTIR and has shared messages and made gestures that could be interpreted as a farewell to fans. In an interview with The Athletic this week, Price revealed that the knee surgery that would be required for him to potentially play again (osteochondral autograft transfer) is only effective 75% of the time and could have negative consequences for his future mobility.

Price is scheduled to speak to the media sometime next week.

CAREY! CAREY! CAREY! ❤️#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MrzvwLp77f — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 12, 2022 Brendan Gallagher would like to see a Carey Price statue outside the Bell Centre

For more sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.